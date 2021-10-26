DUbai: Sudan’s top general Abdul Fattah Al Burhan said on Tuesday the decision to dissolve the government of Abdullah Hamdok was taken in order to avoid civil war, accusing political forces of incitement against the armed forces.
Al Burhan said he was keeping Hamdok at his own house. He told a news conference in Khartoum that Hamdok was safe and kept away “for his own safety.” He said that Hamdok was "in good health" and would "return home when the crisis is over".
He said that a sovereign council and cabinet will be formed but with real representation from all states.
Al Burhan said: “We (the armed forces) did not carry out a coup, we are trying to rectify the path of the transition.” He said the emergency law will be scrapped as soon as institutions are formed and Internet will be gradually restored.