The victim (left) and her father. Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: The brutal gang-rape of an eight year old girl in Sudan has sparked outrage on social media, with users calling for the death penalty for the rapists through an Arabic hashtag that translates to “#Death_for_the_rapist_zainab_yasir”.

Zainab Yasser appeared in a video with a hidden face while talking about being repeatedly raped on a daily basis by 14 people when she went to her neighbours’ house to play with her friend. In the video, her father is sitting next to her in a state of complete collapse from the ugliness of what he hears, with tears streaming down his face.

According to the girl, the mother of one of the rapists knew what her son had done and covered it up by threatening the child with death if she told anyoneZainab describes in the videohow her friend’s brother brought her into his room and closed the door, telling her, “h my love, I want you.” She was crying and screaming, but could notescape. She was also unable to talk about the matter because of her fear, as she lives with her divorced mother.

Zainab’s psychological state provoked her father, as she was telling him what happened to her, and he collapsed while speaking in the video.

The father appeared in another influential video giving a speech among a crowds who organised a protest, waving banners in front of the Public Prosecutor’s office, demanding retribution.

Zainab’s father says in the video: “I will leave no stone unturned for the sake of truth, but I am silent about rot .. My daughter is clean, my daughter is a child.”