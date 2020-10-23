WASHINGTON: Sudan agreed to be the latest Arab nation to recognize Israel, President Donald Trump announced in a new diplomatic coup for him days before US elections.
Trump announced the agreement by Sudan's year-old civilian-backed government moments after he formally moved to end the nation's designation of a state sponsor of terrorism, which was a major goal for Khartoum.
Reporters were escorted into the Oval Office where Trump was on speakerphone with Sudan's leadership and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of the embattled Republican president.
"We are expanding their circle of peace so rapidly with your leadership," Netanyahu was heard saying.
Trump said: "There are many, many more coming."
A senior Trump aide, Judd Deere, said that Sudan and Israel "have agreed to the normalization of relations."