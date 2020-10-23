President Donald Trump listens while on a phone call with the leaders of Sudan and Israel, in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Washington
Image Credit: AP

WASHINGTON: Sudan agreed to be the latest Arab nation to recognize Israel, President Donald Trump announced in a new diplomatic coup for him days before US elections.

Trump announced the agreement by Sudan's year-old civilian-backed government moments after he formally moved to end the nation's designation of a state sponsor of terrorism, which was a major goal for Khartoum.

Reporters were escorted into the Oval Office where Trump was on speakerphone with Sudan's leadership and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close ally of the embattled Republican president.

"We are expanding their circle of peace so rapidly with your leadership," Netanyahu was heard saying.

Trump said: "There are many, many more coming."

A senior Trump aide, Judd Deere, said that Sudan and Israel "have agreed to the normalization of relations."