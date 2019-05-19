UAE said on April 28 it was depositing $250m

Supporters of Sudanese Islamist movements shout slogans as they rally in front of the Presidential Palace in downtown Khartoum on May 18, 2019. Talks between Sudan's ruling military council and protesters are set to resume, army rulers announced, as Islamic movements rallied for the inclusion of sharia in the country's roadmap. / AFP / MOHAMED EL-SHAHED Image Credit: AFP

Riyadh - Saudi Arabia announced Sunday it deposited $250 million (Dh917.5 million) in Sudan’s central bank as part of a support package for the country following the overthrow of longtime leader Omar Al Bashir.

“The ministry of finance has deposited 937.5 million Saudi riyals into the central bank of Sudan,” it said in a statement.

In April, Saudi Arabia and the UAE announced three billion dollars in financial aid for Sudan.

“$500 million has been provided by both countries... to strengthen its financial position,” the kingdom’s finance ministry said.

The UAE said on April 28 it was depositing $250 million in Sudan’s central bank.

The Gulf states pledged to inject $500 million into Sudan’s central bank and $2.5 billion to help provide food, medicine and petroleum products, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said last month.

It said the move was aimed shoring up the Sudanese pound.

In recent years Sudan has been hit by an acute lack of dollars, a key factor behind the nationwide protests that first erupted in December and led to the toppling of Bashir by the army last month.

The Sudanese currency had plunged even after the United States lifted its 20-year-old trade embargo on the country in October 2017.

Expectations that the end of US sanctions would bring an economic recovery failed to materialise, putting pressure on the pound.