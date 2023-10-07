Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry has called for the immediate cessation of escalation between Israelis and Palestinians.
In a statement issued today, the Kingdom said it is closely monitoring the developments that have led to heightened violence on various fronts in the region.
Saudi Arabia called forxn, civilian protection, and restraint by both parties.
Recalling its prior warnings, the Kingdom highlighted the risks stemming from continued occupation, denial of Palestinians' rights, and provocations against holy sites.
The Kingdom also urged the international community to take responsibility, advocating for a credible peace process leading to a two-State solution, crucial for regional peace and civilian safety.