Dubai: An Egyptian holy Quran reciter has been suspended for making a mistake while reading the holy book, local media reported.
Sheikh Mohammed Al Tarouti was suspended as Quran reciter at Egypt Radio after he made a mistake while reading the Quran.
Mohamed Nawar, head of the Egyptian Radio, said Sheikh Mohammed Al Tarouti has been suspended from working at the radio after the error in reading the Quran at dawn on Sunday, stressing that his readings will be presented within two weeks or a month to the recently reformed committee of Quran reciters to decide.
The committee will conduct periodic reviews where all Quran reciters will be reevaluated to ensure fluency in Quran recitation and to ensure that no errors reoccur.
The panel will examine Al Tarouti’s readings for one month and issue a warning if it was only one mistake, Nawar said. An appropriate decision will be taken if there have been repeated mistakes