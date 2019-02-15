(FILES) This file photo taken on August 6, 2011, farmers harvest barbary figs in the Moroccan region of Skhour Rhamna region near Marrakech. Originally from Mexico, the Opuntia ficus-indica cactus spread around the Mediterranean after the discovery of the Americas in the 15th century, becoming a staple of the Algerian countryside's arid landscape. The cosmetics industry and European and American fashion magazines are praising their anti-wrinkle properties of their pips' oil, and scientific studies have also revealed the many nutritional and medicinal virtues of this plant. / AFP / ABDELHAK SENNA Image Credit: AFP