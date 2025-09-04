Power cuts hit small businesses in Tehran amid soaring demand

Tehran: Rolling power outages are disrupting daily life in the Iranian capital, with small business owners among the most brutal hit.

Saeed, a pizzeria owner in northern Tehran, says the blackouts often strike during lunch hours — peak time for restaurants. “It stops everything — cooking, service, and even online orders,” he explained, noting that the disruptions have forced him to reduce staff and cut back on electricity use.

The outages, which also interrupt water and internet access, have become routine across Tehran and other parts of the country. Officials attribute the cuts to a combination of factors, including soaring demand during this year’s record summer heat, reduced fuel supplies, ageing power infrastructure, and the effects of prolonged drought.