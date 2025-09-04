GOLD/FOREX
Power cuts hit small businesses in Tehran amid soaring demand

In Tehran, routine outages disrupt daily life, cutting electricity, water and internet

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ

Tehran: Rolling power outages are disrupting daily life in the Iranian capital, with small business owners among the most brutal hit.

Saeed, a pizzeria owner in northern Tehran, says the blackouts often strike during lunch hours — peak time for restaurants. “It stops everything — cooking, service, and even online orders,” he explained, noting that the disruptions have forced him to reduce staff and cut back on electricity use.

The outages, which also interrupt water and internet access, have become routine across Tehran and other parts of the country. Officials attribute the cuts to a combination of factors, including soaring demand during this year’s record summer heat, reduced fuel supplies, ageing power infrastructure, and the effects of prolonged drought.

Temperatures in Tehran have hovered around 40°C this season, prompting authorities to shut banks and public offices on several occasions in a bid to conserve energy. State media reported that electricity consumption recently peaked at 73,500 megawatts, close to the all-time record of 79,000 megawatts set in 2024.

To prevent overloads, the government has introduced rationing measures, instituting daily two-hour power cuts. For businesses reliant on stable electricity and internet connectivity, such as restaurants and delivery services, the measures have translated into lost revenue and operational strain.

Despite the challenges, entrepreneurs like Saeed remain hopeful that conditions will improve. For many, the goal is to stay afloat until power supplies stabilise.

