A US Air Force B1 bomber: The primary 5,000-lb (2,300 kg) class laser-guided "bunker buster" penetrator bomb used by the US is the GBU-28, which uses the BLU-113 warhead. A newer 5,000-lb guided bomb unit, the GBU-72 Advanced 5K Penetrator, has also been developed for enhanced, deep-target penetration, tested for use on F-15E and B-1B platforms. X | @defense_civil25