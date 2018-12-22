Occupied Jerusalem - The Israeli occupation military on Friday confirmed shooting a Palestinian car passenger dead in the West Bank, while a fourth Palestinian teenager was killed in a weekly border demonstration in the Gaza Strip.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the dead passenger as Qasim Abbasi, 17, from occupied east Jerusalem.
His cousin, Mohammad Abbasi, told The Associated Press that he, Qasim, and a friend were driving out of the Palestinian city of Ramallah when an Israeli occupation soldier told them the road was closed. Abbasi said when they tried to make a U-turn, an occupation soldier fired at their car, shattering the rear window and striking Qasim in the back.
Abbasi said he and his friend, who was driving, were not injured. He said they were released after being interrogated by police.
The West Bank saw a spike in violence last week after a pair of deadly shootings targeting Israeli occupation soldiers and colonists. The occupation army has arrested scores of Hamas activists as it ratchets up its manhunt for a Palestinian assailant.
Meanwhile in Gaza, an 18-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli occupation forces died of his wounds Saturday, the fourth fatality of Israeli attacks along the Gaza border a day earlier, health officials in the Hamas-run enclave said.
Ayman Shehr was shot in the stomach in Deir Al Balah in central Gaza, health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al Qudra told AFP.
Three other Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were killed on Friday by Israeli occupation fire during protests and clashes along the Gaza border, according to the ministry.
More than 40 Palestinians - including two journalists and four first aid responders - were wounded, Qudra said.
At least 239 Palestinians have been killed since the protests by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip began on March 30, mostly by Israeli occupation regime fire during border clashes but also by air and tank strikes.
Two Israeli occupation soldiers have been killed over the same period, one by a Palestinian sniper and another during an aborted special forces operation inside Gaza.
Protesters are calling for Palestinian refugees to be allowed to return to their former homes now inside Israel.