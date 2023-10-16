Dubai: Palestinian actor and activist Ali Nisman was killed during an Israeli raid on the Gaza Strip on Friday.
His death has plunged many of his fans into mourning, with a plethora of social media activists voicing their sorrow over the loss.
Hours before his death, Nisman shared a video clip on his Instagram account, showcasing the harrowing reality faced by the people of Gaza since the outbreak of the conflict.
Despite the grim circumstances, Nisman exhibited high morale in the video, reiterating the resilience of the Palestinian population with his words, “the Palestinian people are steadfast until victory or martyrdom.” His indomitable spirit was further reflected in his enduring smile throughout the clip.
In his final message on the social media platform “X,” he proclaimed the enduring resilience of the Palestinian people. He also pinned a poignant tweet, expressing a heartfelt farewell to his followers, mentioning that if disconnected, they’d meet again either in Jerusalem or paradise.
Ali Nisman’s last notable work was in the film “Nasr Gilboa Street,” released in 2022. Besides this, he had significant roles in the TV series “Sky Gate” in 2017 and “Al Rouh” in 2014.
Born on April 15, 1985, Ali Abdullah Hassan Al Nisman was not just an actor but a revered political activist, comedian, and blogger who had etched his talent in various Palestinian soap operas.
His endearing performances and staunch political stance have left a lasting imprint on the hearts of many, making his loss a somber chapter in the ongoing conflict.