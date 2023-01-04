Dubai: A Pakistani family of five was killed after a fire broke out in two tents in which they were living in on a farm in Karak, 130km south of Jordanian capital Amman, local media reported.
The family comprising a man, his wife and three daughters died from severe burns they sustained when their tents caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday.
The incident occurred in Ghor Al Mazraa, a vegetable-growing area in western Jordan, media spokesperson for the Public Security Directorate said in a statement.
There are thousands of Pakistanis, other Asian nationalities and Egyptians who work as farmers in the Jordan Valley where they live in tents or huts.
Three years ago, 13 Pakistanis, including eight children, were killed in a fire at a dwelling in the Jordan Valley.