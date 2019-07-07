Muscat: Syrian President Bashar Al Assad on Sunday met Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs Youssef Bin Alawi who is visiting Damascus, the Omani Foreign Ministry reported, the first visit by a senior Gulf official to the war-torn country in years.

Bin Alawi conveyed to Al Assad greetings from Sultan Qaboos Bin Saeed, the ministry tweeted. They also discussed ways of developing ties between the two countries and consolidating efforts aimed at restoring security and stability to the region, the ministry added.

The Omani minister and his Syrian counterpart Walid Al Moalem also co-headed talks of officials from both sides on ties and the regional scene.