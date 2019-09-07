Avi Berkowitz Image Credit:

Beirut - The new US-Middle East peace envoy will be a 30-year-old White House administrative assistant, Donald Trump announced Friday.

Avi Berkowitz, an assistant to Jared Kushner, a senior adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, takes over from Jason Greenblatt, formerly Trump’s real estate lawyer, who quit Friday.

Berkowitz graduated from Harvard Law School in 2016 and has no previous foreign policy experience. Hope Hicks, a former White House spokesman, was quoted as saying his main duties were “logistics, like getting coffee and co-ordinating meetings”.

Berkowitz will focus on America’s peace plan for Israel and the Occupied Territories at a time of heightened tensions.