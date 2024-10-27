Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel's air attack on Iran was "precise and powerful" and achieved all its goals.
"We promised we would respond to the Iranian attack and on Saturday we struck... The attack in Iran was precise and powerful, achieving all of its objectives," Netanyahu said in a speech marking the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the Hamas attack on October 7 last year.
Israel's strikes were in retaliation for an October 1 attack by Iran, which fired about 200 missiles at Israel, though most were intercepted by the country's air defences.
"Iran attacked Israel with hundreds of ballistic missiles and this attack failed," Netanyahu said.
"We kept our promise. The air force attacked Iran and hit Iran's defence capabilities and missile production," he said.
Iran confirmed Israel had targeted military sites around the capital and in other provinces, saying the raids caused "limited damage" but killed four soldiers.