Palestinians worry that Israeli PM will carry out his threat

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to students during a ceremony opening the school year in the Jewish colony of Elkana in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 1, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to annex Israeli colonies in the occupied West Bank, he said on Sunday, reiterating an election promise made five months ago but again giving no timeframe.

Colonies are one of the most heated issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Palestinians have voiced fears that Netanyahu could defy international consensus and move ahead with annexation with possible backing from US President Donald Trump, a close ally.

“With God’s help we will extend Jewish sovereignty to all the colonies as part of the (biblical) Land of Israel, as part of the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said in Sunday’s speech in the West Bank colony of Elkana, where he attended a ceremony opening the school year.

He did not say when he planned to make such a move.

Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, made a similar pledge days before an Israeli general election in April.

After the vote he failed to form a governing parliamentary majority and the country will hold a new election on Sept. 17.

With publication of a US peace plan still pending, Trump has already recognised Israel’s 1981 annexation of the Golan Heights, territory Israel Occupied from Syria after the 1967 War.

Palestinians seek to make the West Bank part of a future state that would include the Gaza Strip and have East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel captured those areas in 1967 and moved troops and colonists out of Gaza in 2005.

Israeli colony construction has surged under Trump. Image Credit: AP

After decades of colony-building, more than 400,000 Israelis now live in the West Bank, according to Israeli figures, among a Palestinian population put at about 2.9 million by the Palestinian Statistics Bureau.

A further 212,000 Israeli colonists live in Occupied East Jerusalem, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“This is our land,” Netanyahu said in his speech in Elkana.

“We will build another Elkana and in another Elkana and another Elkana. We will not uproot anyone here,” Netanyahu said.

Colonies are illegal under the Geneva conventions which bar settling on land captured in war.