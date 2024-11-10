Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday that he approved a deadly September operation targeting Hezbollah communications devices in Lebanon. This marks the first time Israel has publicly admitted involvement in the incident.

Hezbollah had previously accused its arch-enemy of orchestrating the explosions, which delivered a significant blow to the Iran-backed militant group, sparking vows of retaliation.

"Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon," his spokesman Omer Dostri told AFP, referring to the attacks.

The operation involved detonating hand-held devices used by Hezbollah operatives over two consecutive days in mid-September. Explosions occurred in supermarkets, on streets, and at funerals, killing nearly 40 people and injuring close to 3,000.

These attacks preceded Israel's ongoing military operations in Lebanon. Hezbollah has since escalated low-intensity strikes on Israel, aligning with Hamas following the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war.