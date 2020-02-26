Ex-president to be buried in family's cemetery after military funeral on Wednesday

Burial permit of Hosni Mubarak Image Credit: Social Media

Cairo: Egypt's former president Hosni Mubarak had died of chronic kidney and heart problems, a leaked copy of his burial permit showed on Wednesday.

Mubarak, who governed Egypt for nearly 30 years until 2011, died on Tuesday in a military hospital in Cairo at the age of 91.

According to an official burial document, the late leader is to be interred in his family's cemetery in the east Cairo quarter of Heliopolis where he had lived and ruled for long years.

Mubarak will be buried later Wednesday after a military funeral that follows a Muslim death prayer in the Field Marshal Tantawi Mosque in the Cairo suburb of the Fifth Tajamuh.

Guards carry the coffin of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak as they arrive at Field Marshal Mohammed Hussein Tantawi Mosque, during his funeral east of Cairo, Egypt February 26, 2020 Image Credit: Reuters

The mosque is named after Mubarak's long-service defence minister Hussain tantawi, who led an interim military council that ruled Egypt after Mubarak was forced to resign in response to 18-day street protests in 2011.