Dubai: A Moroccan man has reportedly been stabbed to death inside a mosque after performing Asr (Afternoon) prayer, local media reported.
The crime took place last week in Marrakesh, the third largest city in the Kingdom of Morocco.
According the Moroccan police, the victim was killed by a 47-year-old man over a civil dispute related to emptying a premises owned by the victim but was used by the suspect.
The suspect is said to have entered the mosque after he made sure that all worshippers (except the victim) left the scared place. He attacked and beat the victim repeatedly using a sharp object, which led to his death on spot.
Upon hearing the noise and screams, people rushed to the mosque and saw the duo fighting. They reported the incident to local police who rushed to the scene and managed to arrest the killer.