Baghdad: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, on the sidelines of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership held today in the Iraqi capital.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed discussed with the Emir of Qatar, the conference and its anticipated outcomes to ensuring lasting security and stability of Iraq, wishing the conference great success and progress and prosperity for the Iraqi people.
Sheikh Mohammed also discussed with Sheikh Tamim ways of strengthening bilateral relations that serve mutual development, progress and achieve the common interests of the two brotherly countries.
Sheikh Mohammed also met Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, and discussed with him fraternal relations and ways of boosting cooperation. They also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest.
Sheikh Mohammed hailed the significant role Kuwait plays on various issues of the Arab region, highlighting the strong fraternal ties between the two countries and the fraternal Emirati and Kuwaiti people.
He also wished permanent security, stability and progress for Kuwait and its generous people.
Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohammed arrived in Baghdad, leading the UAE delegation for ‘’Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership’’, which will begin today.
The UAE leader was welcomed upon arrival at Baghdad International Airport by Mustafa Al Kadhemi, Prime Minister of Iraq, and a group of Iraqi ministers and senior officials.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation comprising Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President, Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Salem Issa Qattam, UAE Ambassador to Iraq.