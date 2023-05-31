Dubai: A Jordanian boy who went missing two days ago has been found dead in the Zarqa River.
The body of 13-year-old Yousef Al Balawi was retrieved from the Zarqa River, near the Al Adwan Mills area, by civil defence personnel.
Yousef, who had gone missing on Monday, was swept away by heavy rainfall and torrents in the Duqara area of Zarqa Governorate.
Hassan Al Jabour, governor of Zarqa, said the boy’s body was found after two days of thorough search and combing operations by civil defence teams in the Zarqa River.
The river was inundated as heavy rains lashed Jordan where 45 people were evacuated after torrential rains flooded their homes.