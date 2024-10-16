Smoke billows during Israeli airstrikes in the southern Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh on October 16, 2024. Image Credit: AFP

BEIRUT, Lebanon: The mayor of Nabatiyeh was among those killed Wednesday in Israeli strikes on the municipality of the southern Lebanese city, where Hezbollah and its ally Amal hold sway, authorities said.

"The mayor of Nabatiyeh, among others... was martyred. It's a massacre," Nabatiyeh governor Howaida Turk told AFP, adding he had been in the municipality building. Hezbollah-affiliated rescuers also said several people were killed in the strike on the municipality building including mayor Ahmad Kahil.

"The Israeli enemy raid... on two buildings, that of the Nabatiyeh municipality and the union of municipalities, killed five people in a preliminary toll," the ministry said in a statement, adding rescuers were searching for survivors under the rubble.

