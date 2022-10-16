Dubai: An Egyptian man killed his twin brother by repeatedly stabbing him to death with a knife following a heated argument between the two in Egypt, local media reported.
According to police, a verbal altercation occurred between the two on the day of the incident, which developed into a fight, during which, the assailant stabbed his twin brother to death. The killer has been arrested and will be referred to public prosecution for further legal actions.
Woman killed
Also last week, a woman was killed at her workplace after she defended herself from her colleague’s sexual assault in Cairo, Egypt.
According to local media, the accused smashed the head of the victim, who worked in a real estate company, and stabbed the woman in her 30s, and fled the scene. Eyewitnesses said he tried to assault the victim after most of the employees left for homs.
The Egyptian police identified the perpetrator of the crime based on the CCTV cameras, and are searching for him.