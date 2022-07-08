Dubai: A man has been sentenced to one year in jail for selling his kidney to a woman from the Gulf region for $12,000 in Turkey, local media reported.
According to court files, the man was found guilty of selling his kidney for financial compensation, contrary to the provisions of Article 4 of the Law on the Use of Human Body Organs.
The case dates back to March when the human trafficking department received a report about a man selling his kidney in Turkey for $12,000. Upon being arrested, the man admitted that he sold his kidney because he was going through tough financial situation.
He said that he saw an ad on Facebook asking for Arab organ donors and that he contacted the user posting the Ad, who told him that a woman was looking for a kidney donor. The suspect agreed with the FB user to sell his kidney and undergo the operation in Turkey.
The woman, her husband and brother who were all involved in the human trafficking crime were sentenced to 8 months in jail in absentia.