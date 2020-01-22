Says all military escalations in the region must also be avoided

French President Emmanuel Macron greets a local as he tours the Old City of occupied Jerusalem on January 22. Image Credit: AFP

Occupied Jerusalem: President Emmanuel Macron said France was determined Iran would never gain a nuclear weapon but it wanted to avoid any military escalation in the Middle East, after he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday.

Macron’s two-day trip to Israel and the Occupied Territories is timed to coincide with the 75-year anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

“In the current context, France is determined that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, but also that we avoid all military escalations in the region,” Macron said afterwards.

France, along with Britain and Germany, declared Iran in violation of the 2015 nuclear pact last week and they launched a dispute mechanism that could see the matter referred back to the Security Council and the reimposition of UN sanctions.