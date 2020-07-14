Vehicles of Egyptian Army. Libyan parliament “calls for a concerted effort between Libya and Egypt, to ensure the defeat of the invading occupier". Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: The Libyan parliament has called on the Egyptian army to intervene and protect Libyan and Egyptian national security if it considers there to be a threat to the two countries.

Libya’s parliament said in a statement that it “welcomes the concerted efforts between Egypt and Libya to maintain security and stability in our country and the region, and also welcomes the intervention of the Egyptian armed forces to protect the Libyan and Egyptian national security if it sees an imminent threat to the security of our two countries.”

The Libyan parliament confirmed that Libya is exposed to a blatant Turkish interference and a violation of its sovereignty, with the blessing of armed militias controlling the west of the country and the de facto authority subject to them.

It said that “given the strategic depth that Egypt represents to Libya at all levels of security, economic and social, throughout history, and given the dangers posed by the Turkish occupation are a direct threat to our country and neighbouring countries, especially Egypt, which will only stop without concerted efforts of the Arab neighbouring countries, the Libyan Parliament - the only legitimate representative elected by the Libyan people and representative of its free will- confirms its welcome to what was stated in the speech of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, in the presence of representatives of the Libyan tribes”.

Libyan parliament “calls for a concerted effort between Libya and Egypt, to ensure the defeat of the invading occupier, to preserve our common national security, and to achieve security and stability in our country and the region. The Egyptian armed forces may intervene to protect the Libyan and Egyptian national security, if they see an imminent imminent threat to the security of the two countries.”

It stressed that the two countries’ confrontation with the invaders guarantees the independence of the Libyan national decision, preserves the sovereignty and unity of Libya, and preserves the wealth and capabilities of the Libyan people from the ambitions of the colonial invaders, so that the sovereignty of the Libyan people be protected in accordance with their free will and supreme interests.