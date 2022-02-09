Dubai: A four-year-old Libyan boy was found dead in a water well two days after he went missing in Diryana, 35 kilometres east of Benghazi, Libya, local media reported.
The victim, Haitham Masoud Hayder Al Khafifi, fell into a groundwater well attached to a mosque in Diryana where he went missing for two days before he was found dead.
Earlier to his death, the victim’s father appealed to the public to help him find his missing son through his Facebook account.
The boy’s body was retrieved two days after he went missing in an incident that brought back memories of the death of Moroccan boy Rayan, who fell into a well and whose attempted rescue gripped the nation.