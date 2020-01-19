Call comes after tribesmen shut down all oil ports

Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar is surrounded by security personnel as he arrives in Berlin on January 18. Image Credit: AFP

Berlin: A summit in Germany bringing together foreign powers backing rival camps in Libya has called for all parties to refrain from hostilities against oil facilities, a draft of the final communique showed on Sunday.

The draft also recognises Tripoli-based state oil company NOC as the sole legitimate entity allowed to sell Libyan oil, according to the draft, which will be discussed at the summit.