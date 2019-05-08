Libyan fighters say they shot down enemy plane over Tripoli, captured its European pilot

This picture published on the Libyan National Army (LNA) War Information Division's Facebook page on May 7, 2019, shows the reported foreign pilot of a Mirage F1, that was shot down by troops loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar, in custody in Al-Hira region, 70 kilometres south of the capital. Image Credit: AFP

Benghazi: Libyan fighters say they shot down an "enemy plane" over Tripoli and captured its European pilot.

The Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, released video footage on Tuesday of a man in bloodied clothes.

Under questioning, he identifies himself as a 29-year-old Portuguese national working as a contractor.

The LNA, which is battling rival militias loosely allied with a UN-supported government, says it shot the pilot's plane down over the capital earlier Monday.

It was not immediately possible to verify the LNA's claims or confirm the man's identify.