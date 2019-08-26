This picture taken on August 25, 2019 shows forensic investigators of Lebanon's military intelligence inspecting the scene where two drones came down in the vicinity of a media centre of the Shiite Hezbollah movement earlier in the day. Image Credit: AFP

Beirut: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Monday his country had a right to defend itself after Israeli drone strikes that were like a “declaration of war”.

“What happened was similar to a declaration of war which allows us to resort to our right to defending our sovereignty,” Aoun’s office quoted him as saying on Twitter.

Two drones crashed early on Sunday in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which are dominated by Hezbollah, prompting the Iran-backed movement to warn Israeli soldiers at the border to await a response.

Aoun met U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis on Monday to discuss “the latest developments”, the president’s office said on Twitter.

Separately, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri met Lebanon’s interior and defence ministers and with the army chief on Monday to discuss security issues, his office said, though it gave no further details.

Hariri, who has said the drones aimed to stir up regional tensions, is also due to meet the ambassadors of the U.N. Security Council’s five permanent members, his office said.

Israeli drone strikes hit a military position belonging to a Palestinian faction in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley early on Monday, the group said.