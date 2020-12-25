Cairo: Lebanon, mired in economic and political woes, Friday reported its first case of a new fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus.
The case was recorded on a December 21 flight that arrived in Beirut from London, caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said.
He added that the detected case and those who had come into contact are currently under observation.
Preventive rules
“We urge passengers coming from the UK, especially those who boarded the mentioned flight and their loved ones, to abide by preventive rules,” Hassan said, according to Lebanon’s state news agency.
Lebanon, a country of around 6 million people, so far has confirmed a tally of 165,933 virus cases and 1,353 related fatalities.
The country is grappling with its worst economic crisis in decades, taking a toll on its health care service.
In October, prominent politician Saad Al Hariri was designated for forming a new government that has been since in the throes of birth due to political rivalries.