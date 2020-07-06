Dubai: Lebanese security authorities have found the bodies of two brothers and another wounded man in a car in the village of Michmich in the Akkar region, local media reported on Sunday.
The Lebanese Red Cross vehicles and members of security services rushed to the scene. The injured man was transferred to the nearest hospital. The security authorities opened an investigation into the murder of the two brothers and the injuring of the third man.
The horrific crime has shocked Lebanon.
Upon preliminary investigations, the two victims, who own a café in the area, were from Miniyeh, the capital of the Miniyeh-Danniyeh District, which is 96 kilometres from Beirut. The injured man is from Akkar.
The municipality of Michmich issued a statement denouncing the hideous crime and called on security authorities to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice. The municipality offered condolences to the victims’ family and people of Miniyeh.