Funeral for 15 of the 28 dead were held amid anger and sorrow

A man with severe burn injuries, sustained in an the fuel tank explosion in Lebanon's northern region of Akkar that killed 28 people and left nearly 80 wounded, is carried on a stretcher from a helicopter, after being transported for treatment at the severe burns unit of the Geitaoui hospital in the capital Beirut. Image Credit: AFP

Al Daouseh Lebanon: Families laid to rest on Wednesday victims of a fuel tank blast that killed at least 28 people in northern Lebanon amid anger and sorrow over the crisis-hit country’s latest tragedy.

The explosion on Sunday in Al Tleil in the Akkar region scorched crowds clamouring for petrol that the army was distributing in light of severe fuel shortages that have paralysed a country also beset by medicine, gas and bread shortages.

The victims included soldiers and Akkar residents who darted to Al Tleil after midnight to fill gasoline in plastic containers straight from a fuel tank that exploded in circumstances that remain unclear.

The tank was among supplies confiscated by the military, which has lately wrested supplies from alleged fuel hoarders across the country.

The disaster came on top of an economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet’s worst in modern times and follows an explosion of poorly stored fertiliser at Beirut port last summer that killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital.

Akkar, one of Lebanon’s poorest regions, buried around 15 blast victims on Wednesday, according to an AFP correspondent, after their corpses were identified and transported from hospitals hit by power and telecom outages, with even landlines disrupted.

The Akkar village of Al Daouseh held funerals for four of its dead, all of whom are from the Shraytih family.

“They died for petrol - if we had fuel this would have never happened,” said Mouin Shraytih who was burying two sons - one 16 and the other 20.

“Political leaders and officials should consider what it is like to have two young boys and find them burned and charred in front of your own eyes,” the man in his fifties told AFP at the funeral.

Dozens had gathered at the family’s home when a convoy of vehicles carrying the corpses arrived from a nearby hospital, an AFP correspondent said.

Fawaz Shraytih, a relative of Mouin, was burying two brothers, both army soldiers.

“What happened is because of deprivation, Akkar is a deprived region,” he said.

But “all we do is pay with our blood,” he added, explaining that soldiers make up the bulk of Al-Daouseh’s male population.

There are eight soldiers among his own immediate family, he said.

Nearly 80 people were injured in the blast, medics said, many with burns that further overwhelmed hospitals struggling to function without electricity.