Dubai: A Lebanese woman is facing charges of premeditated murder for allegedly poisoning her husband by adding a toxic substance to his favourite dish of Mulokhiya.
The suspect then poured acid on his body and disposed of his remains with the help of two others in a gruesome crime that has shocked Lebanon.
Fadi Alia, the 48-year-old father of two sons, had left his marital home in the town of Basateen in Aley District, Mount Lebanon, one month before the heinous crime took place due to family disputes. Security forces discovered his mutilated body, leading to the arrest of the wife and her accomplices.
The suspect, Lina Nasr Al Deen, lured her husband to their marital home where she prepared the poisonous Mulokhiya. With the help of her accomplices, they dumped the victim’s body on the Ras Al Jabal area in the outskirts of the town of Aley after pouring acid on his body to hide their crime.
The body was buried amidst anger that engulfed the town of Basateen due to the brutality of the crime. According to forensic sources, the body had major deformities.
Imad Alia, the victim’s brother, said his brother, who worked in a pharmaceutical company, disappeared about one month before his body was found. “We reported his disappearance to security authorities. We are in shock and cannot believe that my brother was brutally murdered.”