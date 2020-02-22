Kuwaitis urged against travelling to Iran after covid-19 deaths reported there

World Health Organisation has voiced worries about the spread of covid-19 outside China Image Credit: AP

Cairo: Kuwaiti aviation authorities have announced suspending all flights to and from Iran over fears of the new coronavirus.

Iran has reported four deaths resulting from the viral ailment, codenamed covid-19.

The Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that any traveller coming from Iran and having a previous residency permit or an entry visa will be barred from entering the Gulf country.

The agency urged Kuwaitis against travelling to Iran “until the new picture of the new coronavirus there becomes clear”.

On Thursday, Kuwait’s ports authorities said they will stop the sea transportation of people to and from Iran over the outbreak of the new virus “until further notice”.