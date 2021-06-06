Dubai: Jordan’s parliament on Sunday agreed to dismiss its member Osama Al Ajarmeh after the lawmaker’s tribal supporters attacked security forces in Amman on Saturday, local media said.
The parliament approved a memorandum submitted by 108 MPs that demanded the dismissal of Al Ajarmeh. Four security members were injured while trying to disperse the tribal gathering of Al Ajarmeh’s supporters in the Naour area of Amman on Saturday.
On May 28, Al Ajarmeh was banned from the parliament for one year for his offensive statements against the House of Representatives, inciting calls for protests by the members of his tribe.
The parliament said that Al Ajarmeh had ‘insulted’ the legislative house, its prestige, reputation of its members and the decorum of the house.
According to a police statement carried out by state news agency (Petra), “four members of a security force “dealing with the riots in the Naour area were injured and they are being treated.”
The police media spokesman said the security force had dealt with riots and the burning of vehicles by Al Ajarmeh’s supporters on Saturday evening in Naour.
The Interior Ministry said on Saturday that it would not allow any gatherings that breached the law governing public gatherings.