Dubai: Jordan’s oldest woman Fatima Mahmoud Al Hmoud died on Sunday at the age of 106 years, Jordanian media reported.
The woman, who lived in Al Ashrafiya town in Al Kourah District in Irbid Governorate, is survived by 120 grandchildren.
Her son, Hussein Bani Irsheed, said his mother is survived by six sons and four daughters, two sons died years ago, while one of her daughters died 12 years ago at the age of 70.
“My father died in 2007 at the age of 115,” Bani Irsheed said.
Bani Irsheed added that his mother lived a long life and never suffered from any serious illness throughout her life and had very good memory, except for the last four months when she started to feel weak.