Amman: Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Sunday nominated his chief of staff to be the new prime minister, the royal palace said, charging him with forming a government after parliamentary elections.

The outgoing premier, Bisher Khasawneh, submitted his resignation to the king earlier on Sunday.

Under the kingdom’s constitution, the government usually resigns after legislative elections. It is the king who appoints the prime minister, not parliament which has limited powers.

“King Abdullah on Sunday tasked Jafar Hassan with forming a new government,” a palace statement said.

As well as being chief of staff, the 56-year-old Hassan was previously planning minister.

In a letter published by the palace, King Abdullah called on Hassan to “mobilise all efforts to support the steadfastness of our Palestinian brothers” in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and “Holy Jerusalem”.

He also called on the premier-designate to “work with all our energy through Arab and international movements to protect the Palestinian people, and stop the attacks and blatant violations of humanitarian principles and international law”.

With a low turnout of 32 percent, the party’s success came with voters frustrated about economic woes and Israel’s war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Jordan in 1994 signed a peace treaty with Israel, becoming only the second Arab state to do so after Egypt, but regular protests have called for the treaty’s dissolution since the war erupted last October.

Nearly half of the country’s population is of Palestinian origin.

Khasawneh, 55, had headed the government since October 2020.

Jordan’s parliament is bicameral. In addition to the elected parliament, there is also a senate with 69 members appointed by the monarch.

The Gaza war has hit tourism in Jordan, which relies on the sector for about 14 percent of its gross domestic product.

The kingdom is heavily dependent on foreign aid, especially from the United States and the International Monetary Fund.