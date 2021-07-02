Dubai: A Jordanian man has been sentenced to death by hanging for burning his wife to death, local media reported.
The Court of Cassation upheld the verdict issued by the Grand Criminal Court, sentencing the husband to death by hanging for premidated murder, in accordance with the provisions of Article 328/1 of the Penal Code.
The case dates back to August 2020 when the man poured diesel on his Lebanese wife, set her on fire and watched as she burnt to death.
The public bus driver admitted to committing the crime following a family dispute, sources close to the investigation said.
He then transported and abandoned the body in a different location.
The Prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court, Sultan Al Shakhanbeh, along with a forensic medicine team, started the investigation by inspecting both crime scenes — where the victim was burned and where the body was found.
According to sources, the man contacted one of his relatives after killing his wife and told him about what happened. The relative immediately reported the crime to the Madaba police department.