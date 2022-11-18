Dubai: A young Jordanian man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for 12 counts of sexual assault against a minor, who he impregnated, local media reported.
According to court papers, the two were in a romantic relationship for three years that began after the girl turned 12 years. When it was revealed that the girl was pregnant, she was taken to a nursing home, where she gave birth to a child.
“The accused married the victim by means of a legal marriage contract issued by the Sharia court,” court records stated.
The Court of Cassation found that “the penalty imposed on the accused came within the legal limit and the fact that the accused married the victim later does not change anything.”
In yet another incident, a Jordanian was sentenced to six months in prison for sexually exploiting a 13-year-old minor on Facebook.
According to police records, the accused had created a fake female account on Facebook and sent pornographic videos of a young girl to the minor.
The culprit, then, threatened the girl for indecent videos of herself. After sending the videos, the victim finally told her sister of what happened, who, in turn, tried to contact the fake Facebook account.
However, when she searched for the account, it was deactivated. She then contacted the anti-cybercrimes unit and filed a lawsuit.