Dubai: A Jordanian man reportedly divorced his wife after she made a comment about an old picture of his on Facebook, local media reported.
The comment read: “We have been married for a year. If I had seen this photo, we would have postponed our marriage.”
The woman’s comment infuriated her husband, who considered it an “insult”, especially after her action sparked several sarcastic comments about his picture.
This led to a heated argument between the couple, ending in the man divorcing his wife.
Over the past decade, Jordan has witnessed a spike in divorce rate. In 2016, it had the highest divorce rate in the Middle East, according to the Department of Statistics, with the number of divorces increasing to 21,969 in 2016 from 1,000 in 2011.