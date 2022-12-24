Dubai: A 40-year-old Jordanian man has been arrested and charged with premeditated murder for beating one of his two wives to death in their house in Amman, local media reported.
According to the Public Prosecutor of the Grand Criminal Court, the perpetrator used a heavy wooden cane, similar to a baseball bat.
The husband used to abuse his second wife which led to her admission to a hospital to undergo surgery, only less than 10 months after their wedding.
Authorities arrested the perpetrator and took him into custody. He was released on bail shortly after his wife, the victim, said that she was beaten by her brothers, not him.
After his release, he started suspecting that she knew another man, so he beat her to death.
No details were disclosed about the first wife.
Over the past few days, Jordan has witnessed a series of crimes shook Jordan, three of them are family murders, just before the new year started. The crimes claimed the lives of six people, the youngest of whom was three years old and the oldest 45 years old.
Earlier last Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl shot her family using a pump action shotgun, killing three and injuring two. A report, received by the Irbid Governorate Police Directorate, said this came following family disputes. The firearm was seized, the girl was arrested and investigations are currently underway.