Dubai: Famous Jordanian actor Ashraf Telfah has passed away after being attacked in Egypt, local media reported.
According to Jordanian media, the actor was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) soon after he was attacked but was pronounced dead a few hours later.
The Jordanian Artists Association (JAA) issued a statement following the assault. The JAA said that Telfah was suffering from a brain hemorrhage and fell into a coma after the assault. It is still unknown who was behind the assault.
For its part, Egypt’s Public Prosecution said it would perform a post-mortem on the body of Talfah after they found signs of a brain hemorrhage and unexplained injuries on his body, Al Arabiya reported.
The building’s supervisor discovered the Jordanian actor lying face down on the balcony of his apartment, according to a report received by the General Prosecutor.
The supervisor then immediately contacted the police as well as the victim’s friends and relatives in the city, who said that his siblings had been trying to contact the actor for some time, but to no avail.
The actor was transferred to a hospital by an ambulance, where authorities had planned to question him on the incident but found that he was unconscious.
Health officials at the hospital found multiple injuries, including burns, on different parts of his body, according to the public prosecution. A medical diagnosis showed that he had a brain hemorrhage, blood clots, and scabies on the lungs.
Prior to his death, a relative had confirmed that Talfah, who was grappling with diabetes – was still alive but was in a coma.