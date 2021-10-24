Dubai: Three Jordanian men were killed on Saturday after a fire broke out in a restaurant near the University of Jordan in Amman, according to the Public Security Directorate.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the cause of the fire was a gas leak which resulted in the death of three young Jordanian workers, the Public Security Directorate’s spokesperson said.
The blast broke out in Jwana, a well-known restaurant that serves university students. It occurred on a holiday, otherwise it would have led to more deaths, local reports said.
“Civil defence’s firefighters and ambulance teams rushed to the scene where they retrieved the bodies of the deceased,” he added.
Medical teams have moved the bodies to the University of Jordan Hospital. The relevant authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.