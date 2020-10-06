Dubai: Jordan has reimposed full lockdown every Friday and Saturday until further notice as daily tally of coronavirus cases has continued to rise alarmingly.
The Kingdom’s all governorates will be subjected to complete shutdown starting from 12am on Thursday to 12am on Saturday, Brigadier General Mazen Al Faraya, Director of Operations of the Coronavirus Crisis Cell, said during a media briefing on Tuesday.
The reimposition of the full shutdown comes as the Kingdom reported 1,537 new COVID-19 infections and 12 deaths on Tuesday, while it recorded 1,842 infections and nine deaths the day before.
This brings the Kingdom’s total infections to 19,001 and its death toll to 122.
The kingdom, which saw the region’s lowest numbers of infections in the first few months of the outbreak of the pandemic, has seen daily numbers rising alarmingly this month.
During the lockdown period, no one will be allowed to leave home, excluding epidemiological investigation teams, medical and nursing staff, as well as employees working in vital institutions and sectors, Al Faraya said.
“As of Wednesday morning, Armed forces will be deployed in the Kingdom’s all governorates to ensure the implementation of the complete shutdown and strengthen the efforts of Public Security’s personnel,” he added.
“Excluding the full shut down on Fridays and Saturdays, the daily partial lockdown will remain in place,” Al Faraya stressed.
The epidemiological investigation teams will continue to closely monitor areas that see a spike in daily reported cases. “Regions that report rising cases will be isolated and completely locked down for a week or two weeks, he added.