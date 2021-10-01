Dubai: A Jordanian man allegedly stripped naked and stood on the roof of his vehicle in objection to being fined for not wearing a facemask, local media reported.
According to eyewitnesses, the man was fined for not wearing a facemask, something that prompted him to take off all his clothes, stand on the roof of his vehicle and start dancing.
A video and pictures of the indecent incident have gone viral on social media, promoting angry reactions among users.
The man is said to have been arrested and it is rumored he is mentally ill.
Earlier last year, the Jordanian public security department and relevant authorities started campaigns to enforce the law and impose fines of 50 dinars for each person not wearing face masks or glove.