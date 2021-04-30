Dubai: A Jordanian man stabbed his brother’s wife to death in Rusaifa, a district of the governorate of Zarqa, following a family dispute, local media reported.
Security officers rushed to the scene and transported the woman to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries later.
The perpetrator was tracked down and arrested, and the sharp tool used to commit the crime was seized. Investigations are underway.
Two shot
Earlier last Monday, two people were shot and killed following a brawl in Jweideh area, Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.
A total of eight people were arrested in connection with the shooting death of the two victims in Amman. The two victims are from the same family.
“Several people were involved in the brawl and they used weapons and live ammunition,” Sartawi said.