Dubai: A Jordanian man has divorced his wife for contracting COVID-19 three times in few months, local media reported.
According to the husband, the divorce, which comes after 15 years of marriage, was a punishment for the wife who was infected with COVID-19 three times due of negligence.
“I have divorced my wife and will never reconcile with her no matter what. She has contracted COVID-19 three times because she is always out for shopping with her friends. I don’t want to die because of her negligence,” the husband wrote on his Facebook page.
Over the past few weeks, Jordan has been witnessing an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases. The country of 10 million populations has so far reported 659,250 confirmed infections including 7,646 fatalities and 581,170 recoveries.