Dubai: A Jordanian man in his 20s chopped of the private parts of his 18-month-old nephew in revenge of his father over inheritance disputes, local media reported.
The crime took place in Zarqa Governorate, the third-largest governorate in Jordan by population.
According to police investigation, the perpetrator, who is a drug addict and many drug-related cases have been filed against him, wanted to take revenge on his sister’s husband for interfering in their family’s inheritance issues.
He is said to have taken baby from his father’s house to the fourth floor of the building where they reside, brutally beat him, cut off his private parts and ran away.
The child was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors managed to reattach the private part. He also sustained moderate injuries and is now being treated in the hospital.
Zarqa police launched a manhunt to arrest the culprit. He was apprehended within hours of committing the crime and will be referred to public prosecution for legal actions.