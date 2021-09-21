Dubai: A video showing a young man being beaten up and forced into a vehicle by a group of men in front of passers-by on a busy street in Amman has gone viral, local media reported.
The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Jabal Al Nuzha area in the capital, where a several assailants attacked the man and put him in the trunk of their vehicle to the astonishment of onlookers.
The footage of the kidnapping of the man on a highway has enraged Jordanians, while social media users wondered about the lack of security and increasing criminal activities that have reached a frightening level.
Jordan has recently witnessed an alarming rise in burglaries and crimes.
Police spotted the vehicle, which was left by the perpetrators far from where the incident happened. The search for the perpetrators continues.
According to eyewitnesses in the area, the young man had earlier reported a group of drug traffickers with previous criminal records. They later assaulted and kidnapped him in revenge.
The media spokesman for the Public Security Directorate said those who assaulted and kidnapped the man had criminal records.